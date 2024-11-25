Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $14.73 Million Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 73.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 773,347 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in WNS were worth $14,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in WNS by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 1,151.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $55.00 price objective on WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

WNS Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $52.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $72.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 20.03.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.66 million. WNS had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.