Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Buys 59,093 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 538.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,093 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for about 2.3% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 51.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 949,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,671,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in DexCom by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 272,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DexCom from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

DexCom Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $73.49 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $89.28.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,431 shares of company stock worth $399,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.