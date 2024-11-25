Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $403.27, but opened at $424.45. Winmark shares last traded at $430.00, with a volume of 2,197 shares changing hands.

Winmark Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.92.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 49.02% and a negative return on equity of 85.43%.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $8.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $33.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In other Winmark news, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.11, for a total transaction of $570,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,456.60. This trade represents a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.59, for a total transaction of $918,216.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,612,036.25. This trade represents a 4.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winmark

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Winmark by 95.2% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 145,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after purchasing an additional 71,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Winmark by 55.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Winmark by 30.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in Winmark by 35.4% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 11,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

