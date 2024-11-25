Wiser Advisor Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.9% of Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total value of $328,128.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,777.88. This trade represents a 8.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,435.60. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,498 shares of company stock worth $10,381,296. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $295.10. 1,243,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.