Wiser Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wiser Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,187 shares of company stock valued at $92,956,692. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $349.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,615,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,467,813. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $361.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.59, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.