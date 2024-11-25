Wiser Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wiser Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5,077.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 182,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 178,612 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,151.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 148,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,708,000 after buying an additional 147,180 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $19,041,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,164,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $419,123,000 after buying an additional 104,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.94.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE YUM traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.86. The company had a trading volume of 30,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,735. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.70 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average of $134.47.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $959,600.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares in the company, valued at $20,307,396.90. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,965 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

