Wiser Advisor Group LLC Sells 632 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Wiser Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 171,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 274,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 110,801 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Shares of BLOK traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.36. 52,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,135. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

