Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,402 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America accounts for 0.5% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LILAK. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth $126,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

LILAK stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LILAK shares. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (up previously from $9.30) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.40 to $8.30 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

