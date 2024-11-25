Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the period. Liberty Live Group makes up about 1.4% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 6,756.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Liberty Live Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Liberty Live Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,040.34. This represents a 23.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,701.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Shares of LLYVA opened at $70.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

