Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,339,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 643.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 334,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,712,000 after acquiring an additional 289,697 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.59 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.53.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

