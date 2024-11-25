Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.290-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.410-5.430 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock traded up $3.15 on Monday, hitting $89.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,872,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,315. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 178,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $13,733,895.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $59,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,809 shares in the company, valued at $191,264.81. This trade represents a 23.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,796,191. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

