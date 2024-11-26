198,133 Shares in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Bought by Elios Financial Group Inc.

Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 198,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Elios Financial Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 133,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 37,836 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 187,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 298.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,027 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after buying an additional 135,246 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAR opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

