24,367 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 438.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Coupang by 63.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 308.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 330.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 687,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.08 per share, for a total transaction of $16,559,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,726,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,652,265.84. This trade represents a 1.32 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,940,000. This represents a 88.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPNG. CLSA raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Coupang Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CPNG opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 218.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

