3,000 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Acquired by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on J. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $167.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:J opened at $139.36 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $101.64 and a one year high of $150.54. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,038.96. This represents a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. This represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

