3,900 Shares in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,074,000 after purchasing an additional 166,246 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 5.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 45.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Papa Johns International by 20.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.28. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $78.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Papa Johns International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.28 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PZZA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.82.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

