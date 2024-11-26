40,468 Shares in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KSA stock opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

