42-coin (42) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.57 Million

42-coin (42) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $17.99 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 42-coin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37,472.29 or 0.39989875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.00097560 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00011613 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000067 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000042 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

