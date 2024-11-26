5,231 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Shum Financial Group Inc.

Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 40,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 92.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.5% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 176,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after purchasing an additional 40,146 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,923,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,904,734. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day moving average of $154.51. The stock has a market cap of $229.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.37 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.