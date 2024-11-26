8,268 Shares in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Purchased by Elios Financial Group Inc.

Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000.

LCTD stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

