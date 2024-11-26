ABCMETA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $55.37 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $19,462.39 and approximately $55.37 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00006411 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,310.02 or 0.99922878 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00007710 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00011588 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00055314 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000002 USD and is down -33.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $254.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

