ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Haiping Dun Sells 15,000 Shares

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,801,709.76. The trade was a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACM Research Stock Performance

ACM Research stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.37. 1,874,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.54. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.18 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 283.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,310,000 after acquiring an additional 683,361 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 921,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 65,616 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 408,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 34,066 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

