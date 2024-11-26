ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Haiping Dun Sells 15,000 Shares

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,801,709.76. The trade was a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ACM Research Stock Performance
ACM Research stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.37. 1,874,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.54. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.18 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ACM Research
About ACM Research
ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ACM Research
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.