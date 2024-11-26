Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 252.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 921.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average is $93.87.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.42%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

