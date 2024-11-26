Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.
ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Shares of Adient stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Adient has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.18.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.
