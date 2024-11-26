Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 44.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Adient by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Adient by 493.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 51.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adient by 201.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Adient has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.18.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

