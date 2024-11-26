ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,098 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 24,150 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $408,135.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 449,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,587.20. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,007.95. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,011 shares of company stock worth $3,255,204. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.68 and a beta of 0.64.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.25 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

