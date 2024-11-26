Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Raised by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,146 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after buying an additional 2,979,204 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $296,178,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $290,842,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $141.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day moving average of $154.51. The stock has a market cap of $229.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.37 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.