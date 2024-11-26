Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Acquires Shares of 99,371 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned 0.06% of ExlService as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 196.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 70,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 46,422 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 4.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,163,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 107,991.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 150,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXLS opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $160,562.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,249. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,541,593.84. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,458 shares of company stock worth $19,986,814 over the last ninety days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

