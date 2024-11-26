Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Lowers Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,572 shares during the quarter. Zeta Global accounts for 1.4% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 3,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZETA shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Zeta Global Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE:ZETA opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zeta Global

In related news, CFO Christopher E. Greiner bought 7,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,330,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,804,188. This trade represents a 0.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Imran Khan acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 129,901 shares of company stock worth $2,471,244. 25.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

