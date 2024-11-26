Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned 0.07% of CBIZ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,774 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,220,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,503,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,125,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,753,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 813,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,375,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 594,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 127,822 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBZ opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.11. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.91.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $438.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.16 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CBZ shares. StockNews.com lowered CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sidoti raised CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

