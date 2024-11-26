Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 216,143 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,143 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €19.92 ($20.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.64. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €16.56 ($17.43) and a 1 year high of €34.73 ($36.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The business had revenue of €277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €274.36 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

