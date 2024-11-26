Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,768 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.68. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 10.36.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $620,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,084.68. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,425,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HALO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

