Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Trims Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of IPAR opened at $138.39 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $156.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

