AerCap (NYSE:AER) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.72 and last traded at $99.69, with a volume of 1783199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

AerCap Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.80.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in AerCap by 54.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in AerCap by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 33,852 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,967,000 after buying an additional 29,463 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

