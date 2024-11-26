Aion One Day Trading Volume Reaches $327.12 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $941,731.13 and approximately $327.12 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00068895 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00017027 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00007490 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000044 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

