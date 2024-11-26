Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 334.1% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 48,391 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

