Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Shares Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.04. 79,136 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the average session volume of 22,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 million, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Company Profile

The Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap companies with growth characteristics. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FRTY was launched on Feb 26, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

