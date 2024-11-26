Algert Global LLC Boosts Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 33.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,372,000 after acquiring an additional 368,557 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Crocs by 8,437.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 182,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 180,555 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth approximately $19,598,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,483,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Crocs by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after buying an additional 89,610 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $182.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, CFO Susan L. Healy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,404.40. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This represents a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CROX stock opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.52. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.71 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

