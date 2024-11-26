Algoma Steel Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at C$15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -70.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.70. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of C$9.16 and a 1 year high of C$16.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.48.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Algoma Steel Group

In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 6,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total transaction of C$68,842.90. Also, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total transaction of C$500,388.00. Corporate insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Report on Algoma Steel Group

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.