All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises approximately 1.6% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 7.6% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 9,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

Southern stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.34. 277,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average is $84.86. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. Southern’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,575.18. This represents a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,689,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,005,688.32. This represents a 17.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

