alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €7.16 ($7.54) and last traded at €7.00 ($7.37), with a volume of 3917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €6.98 ($7.35).

alstria office REIT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.41.

About alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Articles

