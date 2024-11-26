Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 25134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Amarc Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$42.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

