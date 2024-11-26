American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.17. 856,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,509,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at $35,507,894.04. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $405,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $867,406.24. This represents a 31.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 132,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

