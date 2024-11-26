American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at Barclays

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.93.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.59. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 120,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1,140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 456,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,070,000 after buying an additional 419,870 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,404,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in American Electric Power by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 294,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after buying an additional 208,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

