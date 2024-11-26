APENFT (NFT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.71 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. APENFT has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and $49.45 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One APENFT token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APENFT Profile

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based art project using NFTs to digitise and authenticate art, making it accessible to a global audience. The project includes decentralised governance, artist support, and a transparent, secure art marketplace. Led by Steve Z. Liu and an experienced team, APENFT partners with major institutions and artists to redefine art ownership and value in the digital space.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

