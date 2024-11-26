Arbitrum Trading Up 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and $1.53 billion worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges.

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,097,359,817 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,097,359,817 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.90907621 USD and is up 6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1040 active market(s) with $1,614,806,367.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

