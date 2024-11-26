Associated Banc Corp Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna cut their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

CSX opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

