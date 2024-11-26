Associated Banc Corp Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,098,000 after buying an additional 242,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,800,000 after purchasing an additional 235,355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 11,776.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,730,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,132 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 0.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,455,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,434,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after buying an additional 255,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 1.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOUR stock opened at $111.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $112.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64.

FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.15.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

