Associated Banc Corp Sells 76 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 2.9 %

GLD opened at $242.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $183.15 and a 1-year high of $257.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.