Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 300 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $12,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,200. This trade represents a 12.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $8,100.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $7,742.00.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AC opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Associated Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

