Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Position Trimmed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 460.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 5,336.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 0.85. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

