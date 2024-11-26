Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.50 Per Share

Avation PLC (LON:AVAPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Avation’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AVAP opened at GBX 167 ($2.10) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 156.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 141.39. The company has a market cap of £118.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.24, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17. Avation has a 1-year low of GBX 102.80 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 192 ($2.41).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Avation from GBX 280 ($3.52) to GBX 255 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.

